Nana Salutes Black Satellites For Winning CAF U-20 Trophy

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Satellites for winning the 4th CAF U-20 trophy.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday night, March 6, 2021, the President said “Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud.

The Black Satellites defeated the Hippos of Uganda on Saturday evening, March 6, 2021.

The final played in Mauritania ended 2-0 in favor of Ghana, kind courtesy, Captain Daniel Varnish’s brave.

“What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team, and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical and management teams to Jubilee House,” according to the President.

By Melvin Tarlue