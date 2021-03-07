Kweku Baako’s Mother Dead

Ace Journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has lost his mother.

She reportedly died today, 6th March 2021 at the Maritime Hospital in Accra.

Gordon Asare-Bediako, who works with the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, made this known on his Facebook timeline.

He wrote “we regretfully announce the demise of Madam Gloria Aba Addison, the biological mother of Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, Publisher and on-leave Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper”.

He added “we warmly express our sincerest condolences to Kweku Baako, his siblings, and the entire family as they mourn their beloved mum, we plead with the public to respect their privacy as you all extend condolences in these trying times. Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord Mama”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke