Nana Swears In New Gender Minister, Deputy

President Akufo-Addo has finally sworn in a substantive Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection to replace the controversial Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The new Minister, Lariba Zuweira Abudu and her Deputy, Francisca Oteng Mensah were sworn in at the Jubilee House this evening with a charge to remain above reproach.

In a speech after after administering the Ministerial oath, oaths of allegiance and secrecy, President Akufo-Addo indicated that their apointments have come at a very crucial time and that the promotion of the welfare of the Ghanaian people must be their most important priority.

“Your appointments have come at a critical time in the history of our country and your success in this endevour will be a consequence of the oaths you have solemnly sworn to uphold the interest of the Republic, its constitution and its citizenry and to dedicate yourselves to the promotion of their general well-being” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The quality of integrity which will permeate your work is extremely important. You have to remember at all times, the solemn commitment that we in the New Patriotic Party have made collectively and individually, jointly and severally in the language of the lawyers, to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently” he said.

That, he said was because “we are called to these public appointments to provide public service and not to promote our personal gain.”

He charged the Minister and her Deputy to file their assets declaration forms as required by law.

President Akufo-Addo believed that the conduct of his appointees will go a long way to determine the fortunes of the NPP in the political space of the country in the years to come.

He therefore had this advise for them “do not in this regard fail to file your assets declarations promptly and remain above reproach in your public dealings” since according to him, “your conduct, my conduct, our collective conduct in the executive will determine the fate and fortunes of our party, the New Patriotic Party in these and succeeding decades.”

On her part, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Lariba Zuweira Abudu promiser that together with her Deputy, they are committed to making the Ministry an enviable one among all Ministries.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent