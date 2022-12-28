Nana Swears In 2 New Supreme Court Judges

President Akufo-Addo with the two newly sworn in Supreme Court Justices

President Akufo-Addo a while ago swore in two new judges to the apex court of the land, Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

At a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House (presidency), he charged them to do all within their mandate to contribute to help build a Judiciary that will naturally command the respect of Ghanaians.

This was after administering the judicial oath, oaths of Secrecy and Allegiance.

He was of the strongest belief that the surest way the judiciary can earn the veneration of the citizenry it serves was through quality and informed decisions.

“To our new Supreme Court judges, Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, it is extremely important for you to bear in mind that the growth of our nation demand that we have a Judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of the delivery of justice as well as the comportment of its judges”, he noted.

To that end, President Akufo-Addo said “application of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath that you have just taken, without fear of favour, affection or ill-will and therefore, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land or any person before you” insisting that “when a person falls foul of the law, society demands that the person will be dealt with accordingly and law enforcement agencies including the Supreme Court must ensure that this is done.”

That, according to him “is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law, and I’m confident that you will uphold it and distinguish yourselves in the work of the court.”

The new Justices were appointed to fill the vacancies created by the death of the late Justice Samuel Marfo-Sau who died on 10 August 2021 and the retirement of Justice Yaw Appau on 2 August 2021.

The appointment of two others Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu are awaiting parliamentary approval to fill the vacancies created as a result of the retirement of Justice Clemence Honyenuga on September 24, 2022 and Justice Agnes Dodzie, who retired on October 2nd 2022.

On her own behalf and on behalf of her colleague, Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu expressed appreciation to the President, the Council of State, Parliament, the Judicial Council, the Chief Justice and the Ghana Bar Association for the trust reposed in them.

“While we give thanks to the people of Ghana on whose behalf we have been called upon to administer justice, we assure the people that we shall keep faith and keep fidelity to the constitution and shall remain committed to our judicial oaths. God be our helper” Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent