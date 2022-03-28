Nana To Commission Tamale Interchange Tomorrow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the Tamale interchange tomorrow, Tuesday March 29,2022.

The Tamale interchange is the first of its kind in the Northern Region and will not only improve trade and regional integration because of the proximity to neighboring Burkina Faso but also improve traffic management in Tamale.

The interchange has about 1.1km of bridge and ramps Drainage works, Streetlights, and 10km of Asphalt overlay around it.

Residents have expressed their excitement about the commissioning of the first interchange in the northern sector.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the multi-million dollar Tamale Interchange project, funded under the $2 billion China Synohydro deal.

The project is aimed at enhancing inter-urban and national traffic flow, reducing the cost and risk of doing business, thereby enhancing trade within the regions.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale