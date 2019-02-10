Nana To Present Constitutional Instruments On New Regions

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo is scheduled to present Constitutional Instruments (C.I.s) for the creation of the six new regions following a successful referendum held on December 28, 2018.

The presentations are expected to begin on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with the North East and Savannah Regions, according to a statement issued by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, February 13, the President will present the C.I.s for Bono East and Ahafo Regions, respectively.

He due to conclude the presentations on Friday, February 15, with the Western North and Oti Regions.

The statement indicated that the presentations would take place at the Jubilee House in Accra where chiefs and people from the proposed regions have been invited to attend the ceremonies.

The statement observed that while congratulating the people and people of the six regions, government believes their creations would give further boost for development.

Proposals to create the new regions were made by chiefs and people in the respective regions.

BY Melvin Tarlue