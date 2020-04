President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for an aggressive use of face masks as the partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa, and Tema, is lifted.

He appealed to everyone to wear face masks and ensure adherence to the social distancing protocols in line with WHO protocols.

He said the Ministry of Health will issue guidelines in due course on the use of face masks.

By Melvin Tarlue