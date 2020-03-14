Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong To Speak @ Ignite Accra 2020

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, former Channel Manager of Joy Prime and an accomplished entrepreneur is set to speak today at this year’s Ignite Accra.

The event, which will be held at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall, is on the theme, “Genius Awakening”.

Ignite events are held in cities around the world to educate, inspire and motivate people in diverse scopes.

The exciting and inspirational talk event is expected to be attended by tertiary students, young entrepreneurs, startup business executives and members of the general public.

Participants will be treated to inspiring and innovative ideas in an exciting way.

‘Ignite Accra’ is a series of speedy presentations where speakers use 20 slides, which automatically advance every 15 seconds, to share their ideas, innovations and stories. The result is a fast and fun presentation.

Speakers are allowed extra minutes interaction with participants through questions and answers.

Nana Yaa Sarpong’s long and distinguished career in television started back in 1999 with Fontonfrom TV after she had gained admission to the Yaa Asantewaa Girls; Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

She has successfully led the setting up and/or management of multiple TV stations, including all the Crystal TV FTA channels, Multimedia Group’s Cine Afrik, 4Kids, The Jesus Channel and Joy Prime, where she worked until September 2019.