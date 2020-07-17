NanaBa SKB Drops ‘Tycoon’ Featuring Strongman

Nanaba SKB

Nanaba SKB, a Dusige Music signee, is out with a new single titled ‘Tycoon’, produced by Beatz Master.

Over the previous years, the singer has learnt from some of the successful artistes in Ghana and across borders—and he has decided to work harder.

The new song is packed with emotions and sweet melodies. Strongman showed dexterity and delivered as usual with unique punchlines and rap prowess on the song.

Known for his incredible artistry behind the microphone, Nanaba SKB is, without doubt, one of the fastest-rising and promising artistes about to add his spice to Ghana music.

His lyrics are usually about life experiences, inspiring all to live life to the fullest by putting their worries behind and work hard to achieve their goals.

Nanaba SKB is currently signed to Dusige Multimedia and has been working on numerous projects with different artistes and producers to come out with the best of projects for music lovers.

The song has already been released on all digital stores and is expected to win him more following.