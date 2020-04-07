NAPO Feeds NDC, NPP At Manhyia South

Education Minister DR. MATTHEW Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, who doubles as MP for Manhyia South has donated 1,200 bags of rice and 1,200 boxes of cooking oil for onward distribution to all the households in the six electoral areas in the constituency, which is currently on a lockdown.

The food distribution exercise is among the interventions of Napo is making to help lessen the burden on residents of the area, whose businesses are temporarily closed for now.

The food items would be distributed to every household irrespective of their political affiliation.

Napo, a medical doctor, adhering to the social distancing advice and setting positive example for his constituents to emulate, invited less than ten people in the constituency to and over the items for onward distribution.

To ensure fairness in the distribution exercise, Napo said he has included assemblymen in the electoral areas in the constituency, to actively take part so that every household would benefit from it.

According to him, the country is not in normal times currently, following the spread of the dangerous Covid-19 virus, indicating that it is important for the well-to-do people in society to support the less privileged.

Napo also urged residents of Manhyia South Constituency and Ghana in general, to continue to support government’s efforts to help stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus, which is causing havoc worldwide.

According to him, it is important that people living in areas that are presently on a lockdown stay at home so as to help get rid off the disease as soon as possible for normal life to return into the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi