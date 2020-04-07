Water Billing Arrears On Hold- Sanitation Minister

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Water and Sanitation

Minister for Water and Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has indicated that

persons owing water bills will enjoy the three months free water but will be required to pay their arrears afterwards.

The move was to enhance handwashing which has proven to be an effective mitigation measure aginst coronavirus (Covid-19) among Ghanains.

The sector minister speaking at a press briefing in Accra said those people will not be billed for the three months, however they will be required to pay their debts after the period.

She however noted that water bills will be issued to customers of the Ghana Water Company.

The bills, she explained, will inform people about the amount of water they are using in the month as well as a note stating that the government is absorbing the cost.

She said alternative provisions for water tankers have been made for people who have been disconnected or are not yet connected to water supply,

Ms. Dapaah therefore urged landlords not to charge their tenants water bills as they will not be paying for water bills.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri