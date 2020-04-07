Juaben Municipal Assembly Donates Relief Items

THE JUABEN Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has donated relief items to some markets, lorry stations, CHP Compounds and other identifiable groups in the municipality to fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Led by its MCE Mr. Kodjo Ansah- Sem, the assembly with financial assistance from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, presented veronica buckets, boxes of liquid soap, nose masks, tissue papers, alcoholic-based hand sanitizers, washing bowls among other preventive items.

At a short ceremony at the forecourt of the Assembly on Friday, April 3, 2020, he entreated the beneficiaries to put the items to judicious use as the nation steps up efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

We made these donations to the good people of Juaben Municipality to protect them from the deadly Coronavirus so that they can be sure of their safety. We cannot bring to life any life that is lost during these hard times but we can bring back our economy to life, as President Akufo-Addo said, he stressed.

He urged the people to take good care of the Veronica buckets that would be stationed at their various Communities to benefit all.

Mr. Ansah Sem also stressed on the need for people to keep to the safety precautions outlined by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organisation, which includes regular hand washing and social distancing.

The Juaben MCE also urged the residents to adhere strictly to the lockdown order by the government and hygiene protocols in order to help curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr. Akwasi Addae, the vice chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Juaben, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed his gratitude to the Assembly, promising to take very good care of the items.

As vice chairman of the Juaben GPRTU, I will ensure that passengers who come to the station wash their hands before they board vehicles to their respective destinations, he added.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi