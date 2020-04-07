Coronavirus Update: 7,461 Out of 15,000 Samples Tested

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Close to 7,500 samples from the 15, 000 samples collected as a result of contact tracing have been tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Out of the number tested so far, 14 persons have tested positive to the virus.

Minister for information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who is leading the government’s communication of the covid-19 outbreak announced this at the press briefing in Accra today.

He reiterated the point that the increase in the case count was as a result of enhanced measures in contact tracing and testing.

Ghana has so far recorded 287 cases with the Greated Accra Region alone recording 256.

Deaths related to the virus remain five.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri