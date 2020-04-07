Allowances Not For All Nurses – Health Minister

President on Sunday announced packages for frontline health workers including 50% salary allowance and tax exemption.

But the sector minister addressing the press in Accra today said the allowance will only apply to those working at the frontline of the disease outbreak although the tax exemption will apply to all health workers.

“The critical nurses and peri-operative nurses that are in their final year and those on rotation who have been called and are on standby at Korle bu waiting to be deployed to isolation centers, they are the ones we are talking about, ” he explained.

He indicated that other nurses who are on rotation in other health facilities who are currently not engaged by the government as well as those on study leave who have not been called back will not benefit from the allowance package.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu however, thanked the country’s health staff for the tremendous support to the government in the past few weeks.

“Let us continue to work together and as the president has said, this too shall pass, ” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri