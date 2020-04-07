Suhum MP Launches Covid-19 Projects

Frederick Opare-Ansah, MP for Suhum in the Eastern Region, has launched a Covid-19 project dubbed ‘Suhum MPs Support Projects’ in his quest to complement government effort towards fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He distributed items such as Poly tanks, Veronica buckets, sanitizers, spraying machines, tissues, among others worth GH¢200,000.

He also donated 10 PPEs to the Municipal Health Directorate, saying the Personal Protective Equipment will help protect frontline health personnel in fight against the rapid growth of the pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, he said using the project educate the people about the disease and to protect themselves adequatley from it.

He said, volunteers from NADMO, political support groups have made their people available and through the effort of the Municipal Health Director, they have been trained as volunteers on how they can educate the public on the disease.

He also outdoored about 100 volunteers who were trained over the weekend to start educating the publicin the municipality particularly at lorry stations, markets on how to stop the spread.

Mr Opare Ansah said about twenty vantage points in the municipality will have polytanks to provide free water to fight the disease.

He said the President is on top of the issues and urged the constitutents to continue to have hope in the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Suhum Municipal Health Director, Frederick Kwame Fosu lauded the MP for his project and promised to do everything possible to provide the necessary education to the people.

From BY Daniel Bampoe, Suhum