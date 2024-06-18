Napo Fetes 1,200 Kids In K’si

Napo cutting the cake with the schoolchildren

Energy Minister and Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, has marked his birthday in a grand celebration with about 1,200 pupils from basic schools in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Napo turned 56 years old on May 23, 2024. He, therefore, decided to organise a birthday party for the school pupils in Kumasi on Friday, June 14, 2024.

As part of the birthday celebrations, Napo also provided a Bouncy Castle at the Jubilee Park, venue for the party, for the school children to have fun.

Napo also presented 10,000 exercise books, pens, pencils and mathematical sets to the kids, and also cut the birthday cake with them.

In his succinct remarks, the Energy Minister said he loves and cares about children, hence, his decision to mark his birthday with them to make them happy.

The Kumasi Metro Director of Education, David Oppong, commended Napo for deciding to celebrate his birthday with school children in Kumasi.

The schoolchildren, who were beaming with smiles, unanimously prayed for long life, sound health and God’s blessings for the Manhyia South MP.

The event was graced by the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, Prince Kumi aka ‘Maxi’, Nana Tima Boakye, Zongo chiefs and other prominent dignitaries.

Napo also danced his hearts out with the schoolchildren, who kept hailing him as they danced.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi