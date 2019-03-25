Napo Praises Otumfuo For Education Dev’t

Napo paying homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu at Manhyia Palace

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his invaluable contributions to the transformation of education in Ghana.

He said the standard of education across the country has improved over the last two decades due to the immense contributions of Otumfuo, who ascended the Golden Stool 20 years ago.

The Minister, who is affectionately called ‘Napo’ in political circles, said the Asantehene, through the Otumfuo Education Foundation, is helping to improve the country’s human resource development.

According to Napo, through the Otumfuo Education Fund, Ghana has been able to produce top medical doctors, lawyers, university lecturers, journalists and other professionals that are contributing to national growth.

Napo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, said he is aware that over 20,000 brilliant but needy students from different backgrounds have benefited from the Otumfuo Education Fund.

The Education Minister said it was appropriate to thank the Asantehene for assisting thousands of students.

“On behalf of the over 20,000 brilliant but needy students across the country that have benefitted from the Otumfuo Education Fund, I am thanking the Asantehene for his efforts in promoting education.

“Indeed Otumfuo has played significant role in transforming education during the last two decades that he perfectly led Asanteman and for that Ghana into affluence,” he added.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the Manhyia South Lawmaker, said Otumfuo had set a ‘perfect example’ in the education sector that is worthy of emulation by other traditional leaders.

“The education sector of Ghana, especially students, is grateful to Otumfuo for his invaluable contributions during the last two decades,” the Education Minister added.

Napo also prayed for God’s continuous protection, wisdom and sound health so that he would live long and lead Asanteman and Ghana effectively.

In a related development, Napo would soon lead residents of the Manhyia South Constituency to embark on a massive clean-up exercise at the Manhyia Palace ahead of a grand durbar to mark Otumfuo’s 20th Anniversary.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi