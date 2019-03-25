We’re For Even Development, Says President

President Akufo-Addo with Tumu Kuoro, Richard Babini Kantong VI



President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that his government’s developmental programme is devoid of discrimination.

These remarks were made last Saturday when the President delivered a speech during the Parri Gbielle Festival at Tumu in the Upper West Region.

Following his receipt of the title of “Nandong Tenge” or “reliable friend,” President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the TumuKuoro, Richard BabiniKanton VI, Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, for acknowledging the work of his administration in several aspects in Sissala East District.

“We have constructed a six-unit classroom block at Kanton Senior High School; work is ongoing to complete a one-storey 320 capacity girls dormitory block at Tumu Secondary Technical Senior High School, and we have opened a tender for the construction of another 320 capacity boys dormitory block at Tumu Secondary Technical Senior High School,” he added.

“Modern kindergarten blocks and basic classroom infrastructure, including three-unit classroom blocks at Kowie, Challu and Kassana, are being put up, the President told his hosts.

He commended farmers at Tumu for what he termed their farsightedness and sense of progress in embracing the “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme.

Fifteen motorcycles, he said, have been presented to agricultural extension officers in the area to aid them in their work, while a contract has been awarded and the site handed over for the construction of a 1,000 metric tonne storage capacity warehouse at Tumu.

Twenty boreholes, the President said, have been sank in different institutions in Sissala East.

The Tumu town water system is in the process of being revamped, with construction and rehabilitation of pumps and expansion of the system ongoing, according to him.