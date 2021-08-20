Napo Woos Investors To Ghana

Napo cutting the ribbon to open Ghana’s delegation pavilion at the OTC in the US

MINISTER OF Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has appealed to participants at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021 in Houston, Texas, USA, to consider Ghana as a safe haven for investment.

The minister, who is also known as Napo, noted, “I strongly believe that our congenial business atmosphere, the hospitality of the Ghanaian people and more importantly the country’s relative political stability should make every investor consider Ghana as an investment destination.”

The minister, who was cutting the ribbon to launch Ghana’s delegation pavilion, said there were lots of investment opportunities in Ghana’s petroleum sector and called on them to come and do business here.

According to him, Ghana was politically stable, while also Ghanaians were friendly and accommodating.

The OTC, an annual event, provides energy professionals from all over the globe, with the opportunity to meet, interact, exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

The Energy Minister, who is leading a delegation from Ghana to participate in the programme, has also used the opportunity to highlight the investment potentials in the country, especially in the petroleum sector, in order to attract investors to Ghana.

“Ghana is at the OTC to demonstrate to the world that truly, our petroleum industry is awash with exciting investment opportunities in both the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry, aside the hydrocarbon exploration opportunities.

He continued that “Ghana aspires to become a hub for refined petroleum products in the West African sub-region and beyond by the year 2030. The hub involves the development of infrastructure such as refineries, port terminal facilities, storage facilities, petrochemical plants as well as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals with a network of pipelines”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi