I Love You – Veep To Samira @ 41

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia this morning took to Facebook to wish his wife, Samira Ramadan-Bawumia who is 41 years old today a happy birthday.

The Vice President posted: “Happy birthday to my dear wife Samira”.

According to him “You (Samira )have been a rock for me and you continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged”.

He added that “The kindness of your heart shines through even brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling”.

“I love you”.

Mrs Bawumia is the founder and CEOf the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), described as a not-for-profit organisation established with the purpose of empowering the underprivileged girls in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives.

Last year, she launched a creative writing competition under the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), dubbed ‘Samira Bawumia Literature Prize’ to support the development of a thriving literary space in Ghana, and to serve as a launchpad for aspiring Ghanaian writers to share their stories with the world.

By Daniel Bampoe