Napo Woos US Investors

Napo meeting with the Memphis Chamber of Commerce

MATTHEW Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’ has implored investors and businessmen in the United States (US) to do business in Ghana.

According to him, the country is conducive for different types of businesses to flourish therefore US businesses should make Ghana their preferred destination for investment.

Napo, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate said Information Technology (IT), petrochemical, food processing and pharmaceutical are some of the areas investors can focus on.

According to him, the country’s environment is conducive for businesses to thrive, adding that Ghanaians are friendly, peaceful, and accommodating people, who welcome foreigners with open arms.

He made the remarks while addressing members of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce during his visit to the US over the weekend, where he interacted with different groups.

Significantly, he was invited by the University of Memphis to give a keynote address and he used the opportunity to engage with the Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Touching on other issues, he passionately appealed to business organisations in the US to offer internship opportunities to Ghanaian students studying in their country, presently.

According to him, Ghanaian students who are currently pursuing their educational goals in various universities in the US crucially need internship opportunities to help develop their talents.

“We have a lot of Ghanaian students who are currently pursuing their academic goals here in US and the University of Memphis alone has about 150 Ghanaian students.

“These Ghanaian students need field experience through internships in business organisations here in the US to support their growth so I’m urging you to give them such opportunities”, he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Memphis, US