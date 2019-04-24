NAPOTests Abbey’s Park Quality …Promises Two More Astroturfs

NAPO displaying football skills before the start of the football gala



WORKS ON the Abbey’s Park will be completed very soon.

The park now boasts of an astroturf, sitting stands for spectators and an open gym, among other modern facilities.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), is the brain behind the project.

He stated that other facilities at Abbey’s Park will be upgraded soon before the park will be officially commissioned.

Napo disclosed this when he organised a football gala to test the quality of the astroturf at Abbey’s Park on Saturday.

The football gala formed part of activities marking Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 20th anniversary on the throne.

Napo indicated that he also has plans of constructing two additional astroturf projects at Dichemso and Konadu Yiadom.

He said his motive is to provide facilities for the youth, especially those who have football talents, to develop their talents.

“I want the youth of Manhyia South Constituency to have all the facilities so that they can properly develop their football talents. Hopefully, Manhyia South Constituency will soon produce future national football stars for Ghana as we used to do in the past,” Napo stated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi﻿