NaSIA Meets With Schools Management

Dr. Hilda Ampadu

Officials of the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) recently met with management of public and private schools to discuss the modalities for the re-opening of schools for the new academic year.

The virtual engagement is one of the many ways the authority has adopted to guide and support school owners on how to successfully and safely open their schools in the midst of the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at the virtual engagement, Executive Director/Inspector General of Schools at the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), Dr. Hilda Ampadu, stated, “NaSIA is committed to health and safety during the start of the new academic year in the midst of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. We want to ensure that schools are equipped with the right information amidst preparations for a safe physical re-opening in order to reduce the risk of infections on school campuses.”

According to Dr. Ampadu, “It is very important for school owners to meticulously follow the COVID-19 guidelines on school re-opening in order to keep learners, staff and non-teaching staff safe and healthy,” adding that, “our inspectors will go round to monitor schools in order to ensure schools are adhering to all protocols.”

During the open forum, some of the major issues raised by the school owners and management were: COVID-19 testing for all learners, approved distance in the arrangement of classroom furniture, transportation, temperature checks, operating school canteens and provision of nose masks. Others were how to handle younger learners and what to do if some learners test positive for COVID-19.

School managements were asked to ensure they knew who the Municipal Director of Health and the Disease Control Officer for their Municipality were. “Should they experience a positive COVID-19 case or a suspicion, they have to inform the Municipal Health Directorate immediately; they will come in and take over the case and apply their protocols as necessary. This is usually at no cost to the school. Boarding houses are also advised to keep temporary isolation units for suspected cases before the Municipal Health Directorate takes over. COVID-19 is a national concern and we do not want schools to feel alone in this fight,” Dr. Ampadu said.

About 300 international curricular schools and private school owners participated in the virtual engagement.

By Samuel Boadi