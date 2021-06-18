Natalie Fort Chairs G100 Media And Communication

Natalie Fort

Renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Natalie Fort, has been appointed as Ghana’s Country Chair for Media Arts and Communication (G-MAC) 2021.

The G-MAC is a multinational sector wing led by the eminent G100 Club of Women using Media Arts and Communication to impact the world.

The G100 provides leadership on what needs to be done for inclusivity and the economic and social empowerment of women globally. Together they will define, design, and determine a new future with equity, equal opportunity, inclusion, and economic empowerment of women, and all, through the inclusive agency of women.

GHOne’s TV presenter, Natalie Fort will join other country chairs who are powerful media arts and communication professionals leading their country’s chapter to champion the empowerment programme.

She will deepen the network and build a robust community of leadership, enterprise, engagement, and change in Ghana across regions, cities, and districts, taking the mission forward into deeper interiors, and into the hearts and minds of every woman and “ALL” within their communities.

Reacting to the good news on her Instagram page, Natalie Fort expressed appreciation to the Global Chair, Alex Okoroji for nominating her as Ghana Country Chair.

She wrote, “I am greatly humbled and honoured to be elected Ghana Country Chair-Media Arts and Communication for the G100 Club. Thanks to Global Chair for Media Arts and Communication Alex Okoroji for my nomination for the role.”

Natalie Fort is the host of the ‘Natalie Fort Show’ with GHOne Television, a subsidiary of EIB Network. She is humanitarian, supporting needy patients across selected hospitals in Accra, Ghana, through the Fort Foundation.

Natalie Fort also serves as a High-Level Supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also known as the UN Refugee Agency and the patron of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum, a Board Member supporting Grant & Partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (Ghana), and Advisory Board Member of the World Sustainability Organisation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke