Nathaniel Attoh Shines

Nathaniel Attoh

Joy Sports anchor and editor, Nathaniel Attoh, has been adjudged the Media Personality of the Year at the 2018 edition of the Glitz Style Awards held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra on Saturday, September 1.

The celebrated Master of Ceremonies (MC) beat Berla Mundi, Nana Aba Anamoah and Kofi Okyere Darko to win the award this year.

The annual Glitz Style Awards, in its fourth season, celebrates individuals setting trends and raising standards with their fashion style.

The event, according to the organisers, is an opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.

An elated Nathaniel Attoh said after winning the award, “I am grateful to God, my family, my colleagues, friends, fans and the team at Glitz Africa for the great honour done me. I am highly-encouraged to remain me and to let the art and colour in me blossom to provide positive energy for all exposed to my brand and personality.”

He added, “All who voted for me and all who continue to follow my exploits and encourage me are dear to my heart. For instance, Apostle Isaac Nartey Chartey who always tasks his congregation to vote for me anytime I am nominated for an award. To my APSU mates, God bless you all. My swag remains intact.”

Actress Joselyn Dumas was also adjudged the Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet. She beat Zynnell Zuh, Nana Ama McBrown and Elikem Kumordzie to win the award.