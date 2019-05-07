National Caddies Golf Rocks Tema

David Johnson (L) presenting the trophy to Daniel Gavor. With them are Daniel Agbomadzi and Victor Brave-Mensah (partially covered)

Close to 60 caddies across the nation participated in the third national caddies’ competition at the Tema Country Golf Club on Friday.

And after six hours of action on the course, Daniel Gavor grossed 75 to emerge the overall winner. He pocketed a cash prize of GH¢ 3,000 and a trophy for his efforts. Godwin Andrew finished second with 77 gross, while James Tetteh followed with a gross score of 79.

Vice President & Head of Stakeholder Relations at Goldfields Ghana, David Johnson, said, “We acknowledge the good works of the organizers. We have been very close to the game of golf in the last few years. We supported this competition knowing how important caddies are to the game of golf.”

The 18-hole medal play was put together by Daniel Agbomadzi, aimed at providing a platform for caddies to have a feel of the game they play integral part of.

“This competition has been instituted to develop the talent of these young ones for national and international competitions as well as for the development of golf,” he stated.

“Such competition over the years has produced great talents like Emos Korblah, Vincent Torgah, the current West African champion. I must commend the guidance of Mike Aggrey, president of the Ghana Golf Association, regarding this competition as well as Goldfields, our lead sponsor,” Mr. Agbomadzi added.

Caddies from Tema, Bok Nam Kim, Celebrity, Royal

Tafo, Achimota, Tarkwa, Bogoso, Nsuta and Damang took part in the competition.

The competition was sponsored by Goldfields Ghana Limited and supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, B. A. Electricals, Mrs. Sarah Jiang of Peak China Profits (GH) Limted, Ghana Golf Association and Tema Country Golf Club.

From The Sports Desk