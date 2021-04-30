National Executives Douse Volta NPP Feud

Freddie Blay

The seeming feud between the Volta Regional Minster, Dr. Archibald Letsa on one side and the Regional and some Constituency Executives of the NPP on the other hand seem to have been doused by the National Executives of the party.

The factions were seen in hearty exchanges when the national executives led by national Chairman, Freddie Blay interacted with them earlier this week in Ho, the Regional Capital.

The interaction was on the back of the Volta regional version of the nationwide “thank you” tour of the National Executives. The executives also visited the Oti and Eastern regions this week.

The re-nomination of Dr. Archibald Letsa as regional Minister was met with stiff opposition from some members of the NPP in the region, including some regional and constituency executives.

This led to a massive protest and petition to the regional and national executives as well as the Presidency.

There seems to be some calm after the storm, but many still perceive the friction may be persisting between the two factions.

However, the National Chairman, Freddie Blay in an interview with journalists after a closed-door discussion with the regional and constituency executives as well as other key members of the party said “We are working on the feud internally. We are impressed with the progress.”

He assured the people of the region that the party was dealing with the issues internally to ensure all pertinent issues were appropriately addressed.

He stressed that so far, the discussions had been very successful and that all parties are united in the cause of the party and the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

On the issue of Ministerial appointments, the Chairman explained that the President’s decision to cut down on the size of his government affected the number of ministerial appointments.

Secondly, the Deputy Ministerial appointment was limited to members of parliament, except a few exceptional cases. This is what affected the fall in the number of Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial appointments from the Volta Region in this new NPP government.

Be that as it may, he said there were others that could have appointments from the Volta region.

Chairman Blay also expressed excitement about the promise of the party in the region to improve its fortunes by retaining the Hohoe seat and winning additional seats in the 2024 elections.

The Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Woanyah noted that the party in the region is poised for the task ahead and assured the executives that they are reviewing strategies to make more inroads in the region.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa in an earlier interaction with the national executives noted that he was determined to ensure the forward march of the party in the region and fulfillment of all promises made to the Volta region and the entire Ghanaian population.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)