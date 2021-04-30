Volta is the future for NPP – Homenya

Despite the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) decision to strengthen its grip on the Volta Region, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the region as its future.

Just as Africa has been described as the emerging market and future of the world, the Secretary of the NPP in the Volta Region, Joseph Homenya believes the region is also an emerging market for the party.

He said for the first time in the history of the party, the Volta region contributed over 100,000 votes to the victory of the NPP in the 2020 elections. That is over 30,000 more than the 70,000 target set by the national party.

Apart from that, the region also won what is described as a “golden seat” in Hohoe which hitherto was an NDC stronghold with over 25,000 votes.

More so, the party nearly won the Ketu North and Akatsi North seats, a signal that the NPP is gradually gaining root in the NDC’s world bank.

He, therefore, hinted that the party with adequate resources and improved strategy can win three seats in the 2024 elections to break the 8-year political leadership cycle which has pertained since 1992.

Mr. Homenya made the declaration when the party in the region hosted the national executives in Ho, the regional capital.

The National Executives, led by Chairman Freddie Blay visited the region to thank executives and party faithfuls for the immeasurable support in 2020, address pertinent matters arising from the election and forge new plans for the future. The visit is part of a nationwide tour being undertaken by the entire national executives.

The National Chairman in response commended the executives for leading the party to garner more votes for the party’s victory. He was hopeful that all matters that required the attention of the executives will be appropriately dealt with.

He also urged the party and the region to keep supporting the party and the government whose development programs were nationalistic in nature.

Present at the interaction was the General Secretary, John Boadu; National 1st Vice-Chair, Rita Asobayire; National 2nd Vice Chairman, F.F Anto; National 3rd Vice-Chair, Omari Wadie; National Treasurer, Abankwa Yeboah; National Organizer, Sammi Awuku; National Youth Organizer; Lawyer Nana Boakye, and the National Women Organizer, Kate Gyamfua.

Others were Deputy National Organizer, Maxwell Lugudor, the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN), a Deputy National Communications Director and Yaw Preko.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah, MDCEs, and other leading members of the party at the regional and constituency level were also present.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)