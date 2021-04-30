Video: Company Looking to Pay Someone $42,000 a Year to Smoke Weed

Vaped is looking for a remote vaporizer tester. The company is offering $42,000 a year, $250 a month expense account, and three weeks of vacation time.

“I need someone who is confident to take over reviews, someone who knows the difference between a Volcano and an Xmax Starry. Who understands what each customer is looking for,” Christian Sculthorp, Founder of Vaped and Cozy Cannabis, said.

SKIP AD

The company is accepting applications through the end of April. Even if you do not live in a state where cannabis is legal, you can still apply.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COS3Wdxnm9-/?igshid=gmhgh1jjuvyl

Credit: Baller Alert