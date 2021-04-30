Twitter relocates to ghana June – Says minister

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, will be relocating to Ghana in June 2021.

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known in an interview with Asaase Radio earlier today.

She revealed that Mr Dorsey will stay in Accra for about six months.

His relocation to Ghana is to enable him oversee the establishment of Twitter’s Africa headquarters in Ghana.

She said “Jack will be based in Accra, so this will be his base while he visits the other countries on the continent and I am hoping that his friends would also follow him and see what he finds so special about Accra.”

She was hopeful that Mr Dorsey’s stay in Ghana will attract more investors to follow suit.

“And they will enjoy it and love it here so that their businesses will also follow them here because when they see the fine country we have, and the very knowledgeable young people, excited about the opportunity and will take advantage of it,” according to her.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr Dorsey on April 12, 2021, announced that Twitter will be opening its Twitter head office in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue