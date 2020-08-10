National Film Authority To Launch Wikiproject

David Dontoh

The National Film Authority (NFA) has initiated talks with Open Foundation West Africa, affiliates to Wikimedia, the company behind Wikipedia, to set in motion the NFA Wikiproject.

The NFA Wikiproject is intended to profile various prominent filmmakers and projects within the Ghana film ecosystem and make such information available and accessible to all through Wikipedia and the NFA website.

Wikipedia is a multilingual online encyclopedia created and maintained as an open collaboration project by a community of volunteer editors using a wiki-based editing system to profile prominent people, places, events etc and provides ready and useful information on them accessible to all.

It is the largest and most popular general reference work on the World Wide Web. It is also one of the 15 most popular websites as of August 2020. It features exclusively free content to add to the body of knowledge on recognized subjects

The idea is to aggregate as many profiles as possible for the industry. The project is strategic to the authority’s objective to develop, enhance and uplift the face of the industry

At this stage, talks are far advanced and both parties have agreed to formalize this partnership on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The online launch of the project will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.