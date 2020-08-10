Aviation Minister Inspects Sunyani Airport Works

The minister (3rd left) receiving explanation on work done on the airport apron

THE Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has inspected ongoing renovation works at Sunyani Airport and expressed satisfaction with progress of work.

The minister and his entourage were conducted around the project areas, and the renovation is being carried out in two phases by Resources Access Limited.

He inspected the first phase comprising extension of the current runaway from 1,282 to 1,500m asphalt, facelift on a single hall that serves both the arrival and the departure halls (terminal building), including fitting work on lighting system and air-conditioning.

The minister, who was accompanied by his deputy, Yaw Afful, and the Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, was also taken around the airport fire station which is receiving a concrete parking lot and painting on the building.

Another area the minister inspected was the construction of two airport apron (aircraft parking area).

“Concrete work is almost done on the apron and total work done on phase one is about 85% and can be opened to traffic when completed. The old runway is short but now we have a longer one. We are hopeful to complete in two months’ time,” a Project Manager, Abdul Salam, said.

Phase two, he said, consisted of raising the central tower from two-storey to three-storey, separating departure hall from the arrival hall, providing drainage and proper sewage system, and adding bigger septic tanks.

After going around, Mr. Adda said the project would open the economy of the country, especially for those in the three regions of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo, because it would reduce travel time as passengers need not to make transit in Kumasi travelling to the region for business.

Touching on plans by government to open the air borders to traffic, he explained that consultations were ongoing between domestic and international partners on best ways to revise and ensure best standard protocols on Covid-19 to avoid escalation of the spread.

On her part, Mrs. Kumi-Richardson advised residents living around the area to stop encroaching on the airport lands with the thought of getting compensation from government.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani