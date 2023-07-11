‘National Food Suppliers Are Almost Dying’

Koku Amedume

The spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Koku Amedume, has revealed that members of the association are on the verge of dying due to the government’s inability to pay arrears.

He stated that managers of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), for 18 months, have failed to pay for various food items supplied to senior high schools (SHS) under the government’s free SHS programme.

“Members of the National Food Suppliers Association are dying, the leadership has to give them transport fares to get to their destinations after picketing at the office of National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO). This is because some have lost their businesses due to the situation and most are breadwinners. It is very devastating for members because they seem not to have help from anybody who will listen to the plea,” he told 3FM.

Mr. Amedume also stated that members of the association provided foodstuff the entire year in 2021 and were paid 30% of the due payment in that year. Similarly, in 2022 the food suppliers supplied without payment.

“In our attempt to receive authority to pay our suppliers’ money. They tell us our monies have been used to pay the loans Buffer Stock has accrued, which we think is unfair,” he said.

Koku Amedume also alleged that the Buffer Stock through the Ministry of Education has contacted other food suppliers for their school feeding programmes operating on the ‘cash and carry’ basis to the detriment of the association.

“Buffer Stock has contracted some food suppliers to distribute food in support of the free SHS programme. In some instances, they are being paid in advance, which we think is unfair,” he said.

It would be recalled that members of the National Food Suppliers Association embarked on a four-day picketing at the National Food Buffer Stock Company to demand debts owed by the government.

The group said it would not end the picketing until the government paid the GH¢270 million two years’ arrears.

In an interview with the media, the aggrieved members indicated that they met with the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong on Friday, July 7. He assured the association that payment processes for food suppliers would commence on Monday, July 17.

“But it doesn’t mean we left the place because of those assurances. We left because we believed that we had created much awareness in demanding our money from the government. The Buffer Stock Company has admitted its indebtedness to us and promised to pay by July 17, and we hope the government can pay as it has promised, “they stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke