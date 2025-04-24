National Heritage Photo Competition Launched

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced the launch of the National Heritage Photo Competition 2025 in Accra.

The competition, which is open to all the 16 regions of Ghana, seeks to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage through photography.

Giving an overview of the competition, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the sector minister, said the competition aimed at promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage and providing a platform for young creatives to showcase their talents.

Beyond showcasing the unique heritage, cultural and tourism sights of all the metropolitan, municipal and districts to the world, the competition would foster national pride and appreciation of Ghana’s rich cultural diversity.

“We are not only promoting our rich cultural heritage but providing opportunities for young Ghanaians to showcase their creativity,” she said.

On the eligibility and requirements, Madam Gomashie said participants should not be more than 25 years and entries could include photographs of heritage sites and cultural products such as traditional dresses and foods.

The competition is being organised in collaboration with UNESCO and supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority, National Folklore Board, National Commission for Culture, and Bureau of Ghana Languages.

The others are the National Theatre, National Film Authority, Tourism Development Authority, Pan African Writers Association, Hotel, Catering and Tourism Training Institute, Museums and Monuments Board, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Creative Arts Agency, and W.E.B Du Bois Centre.

Entries are to be submitted to heritagesites@motac.gov.gh not later than Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

