Sista Afia Targets Highlife Artiste Of The Year Award

Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has stated that she deserves to be crowned Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Highlife Artiste of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony slated for May 10 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

A number of industry players and Sista Afia’s fans think that because she has released several hit songs and made significant contributions to the development of the local music scene, she should be honoured with the Highlife Artiste of the Year award.

With songs like Sika, Jeje, Weather, Slay Queen, Krokro No, You Got Nerves, Yiwani, Corner Corner among others to her credit, Sista Afia believes she stands a chance of winning the award.

Given how influential she has been in the year under review, the industry players stated that Sista Afia, who is the only female nominated in the category, has worked incredibly hard and been active in the industry, making her worthy of the award.

She has, therefore, urged the board, academy and general public to vote massively for her to win the crown.

For the past decade, she has poured her heart and soul into preserving and innovating Ghana’s beloved highlife sound, weaving modern rhythms with soulful melodies that keep the genre alive in the hearts of the youth.

Sista Afia, who needs no introduction in Ghana’s music industry, has also been in the music game for some time now since she joined the industry in 2015 and gained recognition following the release of her single ‘Jeje’. She is the only female artiste from Ghana to be named among a tall list of successful musicians on the African continent.

Sista Afia has collaborations with acts including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Bisa Kdei, Sarkodie, Fameye, Eno Barony, and Victor AD, among others.

She has also received several accolades including the Best Hiplife Video with ‘Pass U’ and Best Hip Hop Female Video with ‘D33d3w’ by Eno Barony featuring herself at the 3rd TV Music Video Awards 2018.