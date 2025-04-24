Strongman Features Okese 1 On New Song

Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner is back with his latest release, ‘6 To 6’, a high-energy track that features AmotiaGeng leader Okese 1.

With its infectious beat and compelling lyrics, ‘6 To 6’ is set to become an anthem for music lovers everywhere.

This latest single marks Strongman’s fourth release this year, solidifying his position as one of the most prolific artistes in the Ghanaian music scene.

The song’s production, mixing, and mastering were handled by award-winning sound engineer A-Town TSB, ensuring a polished and premium sound that fans have come to expect from Strongman.

The collaboration with Okese 1 brings a unique dynamic to the track, blending their styles seamlessly. ‘6 To 6’ promises to dominate airwaves and playlists, further establishing Strongman’s reputation as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian music industry.

With ‘6 To 6’, Strongman continues to push boundaries and explore new sounds, cementing his status as a leading figure in Ghanaian hip-hop. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the song’s reception and impact on the music scene.

Strongman announced his presence in the music industry in 2010 after winning the ‘Focus FM Freestyle Friday’ and ‘The Next Big Thing in GH Hip-hop’.

He has worked with some reputable artistes in Ghana such as Okyeame Kwame, DJ Black, Sarkodie, BisaKdei, Flowking Stone among others.

In 2017, he was signed to Sarkcess Music and left in 2019 after his two-year contract expired.

The rapper is credited with a number of awards which include Best Rapper at the Ghana Music Awards (South Africa) in 2018, Best Male Rapper at the Actors and Entertainment Awards in 2019 among others.