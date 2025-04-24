Juneteenth Boxing Tournament To Celebrate Freedom, Fight Injustice

The Bukom Boxing Arena will come alive this June with the inaugural Juneteenth Boxing Tournament. It is a groundbreaking event that combines the excitement of boxing with a powerful celebration of freedom, equality, and the enduring fight against oppression.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, the tournament will showcase thrilling matches between elite boxers from Ghana and the United States, commemorating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day

Bishop Boxing Promotion organises the event, which aims to honour Juneteenth’s legacy while fostering unity and social progress.

In his remarks ahead of the event, founder of Bishop Boxing Promotion, Dave Bishop said: “We are thrilled to bring this unique event to Accra this year. The Juneteenth boxing tournament isn’t just about sports—it’s a celebration of freedom, equality, and the ongoing pursuit of justice. As a proud Ghanaian citizen, I’m committed to giving back to the motherland and contributing to its development.”

The philanthropic tournament will feature six high-stakes bouts across multiple weight classes, highlighting the skills of top-ranked boxers from both nations. Beyond the ring, the event will include live music, cultural performances, a 2-kilometer community run, a reception, and an after-party. Proceeds from the event will go toward renovating the Wisdom Boxing Gym, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility for aspiring athletes.

Sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority and powered by Bishop Boxing Promotion, the Juneteenth Boxing Tournament promises to be a landmark event, blending sport, culture, and philanthropy in the spirit of freedom and unity.