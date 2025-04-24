Rugby Africa President Hails Zimbabwe’s Losson Mtongwiza For ANSA Recognition

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah has congratulated Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) President Losson Mtongwiza for being named runner-up in the 2024 Administrator of the Year category at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA).

In a statement, Mr. Mensah praised Mtongwiza’s visionary leadership and swift impact since his election in May 2024, highlighting the growth of Zimbabwean rugby under his guidance.

Within six months, Mtongwiza led the Sables to win the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda—their second continental title since 2000. The team was also named Team of the Year at the ANSA Awards, ahead of other top national squads.

“Losson has quickly built a formidable national side and united key stakeholders around a common goal,” said Mr. Mensah.

He also celebrated the appointment of General Anselem Sanyatwe as Zimbabwe’s new Minister of Sport, expressing optimism for future collaboration.

“This recognition comes at a special moment for Zimbabwe, as the nation also celebrates Kirsty Coventry becoming the first African and first woman elected President of the IOC,” he added.