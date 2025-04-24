Doncic Powers Lakers to Game 2 Victory Over Timberwolves

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic delivered a standout performance with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to tie their Western Conference first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Doncic set the tone early, scoring 16 points in the first quarter to lead the Lakers to a commanding 34-15 start. His all-around display kept the momentum going as LeBron James added 21 points and 11 rebounds, with Austin Reaves contributing 16 points in support.

“It was just a question of if we would be more physical or not, and I think we showed that,” said Doncic. “We got up big in the first quarter, we learned from the last game and stuck with it.”

Julius Randle scored 27 points for the Timberwolves, and Anthony Edwards added 25, but the visitors struggled with LA’s defensive adjustments. “It was kind of confusing at times,” Edwards admitted.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, but the Milwaukee Bucks lost 123-115 to the Indiana Pacers, who now lead the series 2-0. Damian Lillard returned from injury and helped narrow a 15-point gap to two, but the Pacers held firm.