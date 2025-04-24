Serie A Matches Rescheduled Amid Pope Francis’ Funeral

The late Pope Francis

Several Serie A fixtures have been rescheduled to avoid clashing with the funeral of Pope Francis, which will be held at 09:00 BST on Saturday, April 26, in Vatican City. The 88-year-old Pope, a lifelong football fan and supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo, passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke.

As a result, Como v Genoa and Inter Milan v Roma have been moved to Sunday, while Lazio v Parma will now take place on Monday. Earlier in the week, four other Serie A matches were postponed and later played on Wednesday.

The Coppa Italia semi-finals remain unchanged, with Inter Milan v AC Milan taking place on Wednesday and Bologna v Empoli on Thursday.

Pope Francis, elected in 2013, was widely admired both within and beyond the Catholic Church. His deep connection to football made him a beloved figure in the sporting world as well.