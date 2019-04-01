National Library Dev’t Book Launched

Professor John Aheto



A book on the development of libraries in Ghana was launched at the International Press Centre in Accra yesterday.

The book, entitled: “The National Library Concept and Library Development in Ghana”, advocates the establishment of a national library and explores its importance to the nation.

It also underscores the varied benefits of the national library to the nation and its people. Besides, it suggests ways for its establishment by government.

In his opening remarks, author of the book, Kosi Kedem, debunked claims that there is dearth of information in Ghana. According to him, there is abundance of information here in Ghana except that it is elusive and not easily accessible.

The national library, he said, would coordinate and harmonize this information for national development.

According to him, a national public library would be suitable for Ghana’s system.

“To this end, the book examines the national library concept and its alternative concepts and has concluded that the national public library as established in Singapore, Malaysia and Kenya should be suitable for Ghana. It is said to be cost-effective, minimizes waste and duplication while offering efficient service and universal open access to information”, he stated.

He added that “the national library should serve as a focal point, not an apex for all libraries within a framework of a National Commission on Libraries and Information Services.”

Special Guest of Honour, Professor John Aheto, in his remarks, commended the author for coming out with such a great material.

He was of the view that the book was written not for fame but out of pure passion from the author.

He urged individuals, corporate bodies and the general public to get copies of the book.

After launching the book, Professor Aheto purchased the first copy at the sum of GH¢5,000.

Copies of the book were also given to some stakeholders including the Ghana Library Authority (GLA); the Ministry of Education (MoE); Information Studies Department, Legon; Ghana Library Association and the Parliamentary Committee on Education.P

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio