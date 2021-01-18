National Security Coordinator Passes Away

National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, has reportedly passed away.

Reports indicate he died at the Ga East Municipal Hospital where he was taking treatment for Coronavirus.

According to reports, he died from kidney complications on Monday morning, January 18, 2021, even though he was on admission for Coronavirus.

Mr Kyeremeh had been a National Security Coordinator since 2017 when he was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He was a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and a former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now known as National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

By Melvin Tarlue