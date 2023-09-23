National Security Ministry Dares Barker-Vormawor To Substantiate $1m Bribe Allegation

Albert Kan Dapaah

In a press release issued today September 22, 2023, the National Security Ministry has denied allegations of attempted bribery towards the Fix the Country activists, which has now transformed into Democracy Hub.

The Ministry has responded to claims made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the Fix the Country Movement, who alleged in a viral post that he was offered a bribe of $1,000,000 by the Minister for National Security to halt his activism.

While it is acknowledged that the Ministers for National Security and Finance, along with other relevant stakeholders, engaged with the conveners of the Fix the Country Movement in 2021 to address their concerns, the Ministry has emphatically stated that no financial offer or appointment was made to induce the group to cease their activism.

The Ministry has labeled Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s allegations as false, unfounded, and a deliberate attempt to deceive the people of Ghana.

They have challenged him to produce the alleged recording of the purported inducement.

In the meantime, the Ministry urges the general public to dismiss these allegations and regard them with the utmost contempt they deserve.

By Vincent Kubi