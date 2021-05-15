National Security Ministry Probes Alleged Manhandling Of Citifm Journalists

Investigations have begun into alleged manhandling of two Citi FM journalists by National Security operatives, the Ministry of National Security said on Friday.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Ministry said it had taken note of claims by Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu Baidoo, journalists of Citi FM, that they were manhandled during an interrogation at the Ministry on May 11, 2021.

It said the protection of the rights and freedom of the citizenry remained a cornerstone to safeguarding the peace and stability of the State.

The Ministry said cognisant of the aforementioned, it strived, at all times, to uphold the ethics and professional standards guiding operational duties, including but not limited to interrogation processes for persons required to assist in investigations.

“The Ministry, therefore, takes with all seriousness, the allegations of manhandling of the two journalists during interrogation,” it said, and that it had initiated the necessary investigations.

“The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the public that appropriate actions shall be taken if the allegations are found to be true.”

The statement said it was worth noting that the interrogation of the two journalists was necessitated by the events such as: “Mr Kudah was detected on the said day, filming within the precincts of a National Security installation contrary to the ‘No photography’ rules at such restricted security zones.”

It said upon interrogation, it was revealed that Kudah had gained access to the premises under false pretence.

The statement said it was also revealed that Kudah had forwarded the footages he had taken “surreptitiously to Ms Baidoo,” and that upon declining an invitation for an interrogation, Ms Baidoo was picked up by operatives of the Ministry.

It indicated that the journalists were released on the same day after the interrogation.

GNA