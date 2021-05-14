Chad Interim President Visits Buhari

The President, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby-Itno, Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, has paid a courtesy call on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idris Deby-Itno came to power recently after President Idris Derby was reportedly killed on the battlefield.

His visit to Mr Buhari took place at the State House, Abuja on Friday, May 14, 2021.

“President @MBuhari today, received Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby-Itno, the President, Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad at the State House, Abuja,” says President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

By Melvin Tarlue