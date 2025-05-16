National Security Storms Kofi Jumah’s House

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Operatives from the national security apparatus yesterday stormed the residence of former GIHOC Distilleries Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, in an attempt to recover state vehicles reportedly in his possession.

However, operatives of the security agency who undertook the operation at around 5:00 a.m. met the absence of Mr. Jumah, a former appointee under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Mr. Jumah is currently under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure, including the questionable acquisition of state vehicles and mismanagement of company assets.

A letter dated August 1, 2019, from the Board of Directors of GIHOC approved Mr. Jumah’s purchase of a Genesis G90 saloon car (registration number GE 86 22-19), in accordance with his Conditions of Service as Managing Director.

The vehicle, originally valued at over $100,000, was sold to him at just 5% of its value as confirmed in a letter signed by the company’s Secretary and Head of Administration, Apea Twumasi-Ankrah.

The 2018 model vehicle, with a 3,300cc engine and chassis number KMHG34JXJU039991, had a mileage of 38,971 km and a seating capacity of five. A technical inspection assessed key components such as the engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, steering, and electrical systems to be in “good” condition, with no history of prior maintenance.

An independent valuation conducted by the State Transport Corporation placed the car’s value at GHS 98,862.00. The appraisal was completed by Daniel K. Orhin, with certification number 0014073.

Mr. Jumah is also being investigated for allegedly retaining two additional official vehicles—including an Audi valued at over $60,000—without formal approval from the Board.

A Daily Guide Report