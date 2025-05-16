GIS Rounds Up Over 1000 Street Children, Guardians in Accra

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has apprehended over 1000 street children and their guardians in a sweeping operation at Kaneshie, Abossey Okia and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, in Accra.

The operation aims to address the growing concern over child streetism and national security threats in the capital

It also seeks to identify and repatriate individuals residing in the country illegally, particularly those suspected of being trafficked or part of organized begging networks.

This morning’s activity by the security agency saw women with children, many suspected to be foreign nationals, being escorted into immigration vehicles by uniformed officers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the operation was carried out with a combination of direct engagement and swift removal from sidewalks and intersections where the individuals typically solicit alms from motorists and pedestrians.

Many Ghanaians have expressed support for the initiative, describing it as timely and necessary given the visible rise in child streetism and associated social problems.

A Daily Guide Report