National Service Authority Releases Postings for 106,223 University Graduates for the 2024/2025 Service Year

1. The Management of the National Service Authority is pleased to announce the official release of postings for 106,223 national service personnel as of today, September 6, 2024, to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2024/2025 service year. A subsequent mop-up exercise will be conducted for any remaining unassigned personnel.

2. These personnel include the 2024 batch of Ghanaian graduates from all accredited universities in the country, Ghanaians who have completed studies abroad, defaulters, and private applicants who registered for their national service.

3. All deployed service personnel are required to follow the validation and registration process as outlined below:

A. Check Placement: Log onto the Authority’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.

B. Print Appointment Letter: Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the appointment letter.

C. Book Appointment for Registration: Book an appointment online for the date and time for registration after the endorsement.

D. Complete Registration: Proceed to the assigned Regional Validation and Registration Centre with an

endorsed appointment letter and a valid Ghana Card to complete the process.

4. Validation and registration at all the regional centres across the country will begin on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and close on Monday, September 30, 2024.

5. The 2024/2025 National Service begins on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

6. The Authority further reminds all deployed personnel that reposting is not permitted and urges all national service personnel to embrace their postings as a vital part of their responsibilities and contributions to national development.

7. Management extends its best wishes to all service personnel for a successful and fulfilling service year.

Thank you.

Signed

Osei Assibey Antwi

Director-General, National Service Authority