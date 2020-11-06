National Tourism Awards Tonight

Akwasi Agyemang, GTA Boss

The 2019 edition of the National Tourism Awards which is being organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will take place tonight at the National Theatre in Accra.

The awards ceremony which is the 15th edition is on the theme, ‘Growing tourism beyond the return, beyond COVID-19.’

It is being organised to reward excellent performances in the tourism sector, to encourage competition among the industry players, to build relationships amongst the stakeholders, as well as raise standards and encourage healthy competition among tourism industry practitioners.

A total of 43 awards would be presented to deserving tourism establishments and personalities during the awards ceremony; which includes 32 competitive awards and 11 honorary awards.

The competitive awards include accommodation category (serviced apartment, hostel, budget hotel, guest house, 1-5 star hotels) and consistent payment of tourism levy for accommodation.

Others include catering service category, which includes offshore/airline catering establishment, night club/pub, drinking bar, fast food establishment, traditional caterer (chop bar), restaurant of the year (grade 1 to 3) and consistent payment of tourism levy, and catering.

The rest are travel service category, including visitor attraction, site guide, tour guide, car rental service, travel agency, tour operator and airline of the year. Media category, which includes tourism broadcast programme, tourism writer, tourism oriented media for television, radio, print and online.