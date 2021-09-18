Nat’l Security On High Alert Over MMDCEs Announcement

Dan Botwe

The National Security has expressed it preparedness to curb any confusion which might come up after the announcement of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The security apparatus has reportedly issued a security alert ahead of the announcement.

This alert, captured in the form of a memo, has the subject: ‘ANTICIPATING OF POSSIBLE VIOLENCE AHEAD OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF MMDCEs’.

It was issued on Thursday, September 16 to chairs of regional security councils (REGSECs), municipal security councils (MUSECs) and district security councils (DISECs).

“There are indications of possible clashes ahead of the announcement of MMDCEs in parts of the country,” it stated.

“REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC are hereby urged to be on high alert to pre-empt breach of peace in the respective areas.”

The announcement of the list is expected to be made public on Sunday, September 19 by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe.

Already, pockets of violence have been recorded in some areas.

In Accra, for instance, some youth on Saturday, September 18 burnt tyres to protest the yet-to-be-known nominee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the AMA top job.

However, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has called for calm and support for whoever the president nominates.